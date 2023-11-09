Prediction: Penn State vs. Michigan on upset alert in college football Week 11
State College, Pennsylvania - Will Michigan remain undefeated in Week 11 of this college football season? Penn State about to give them a run for their money.
Michigan are currently ranked No. 3 and boast an impressive 9-0 season record, dominating their opponents with an average 34-point lead.
Still, their top-ranked defense has arguably not been put to the test by the modest schedule of challengers they face this year.
In simpler terms: Michigan is the big bully who doesn't pick on someone their own size.
So, are the Wolverines the real deal? With a running game that's taken a step back, an untested quarterback, and a relatively easy schedule, it's time for the truth to surface.
The Wolverines are in for a real challenge as they face off against No. 10 Penn State in a clash of Big Ten East powerhouses.
This matchup offers the Nittany Lions one last shot at making a significant impact in the Big Ten East race and redemption from a big loss to Ohio State.
Prediction: Penn State defense can cause trouble for Michigan offense
During Michigan's recent three-game stretch, the most formidable pass rush Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy encountered came from Purdue, ranked 63rd.
In contrast, the Nittany Lions boast the fourth-best pass rush in the nation.
Why does this matter? McCarthy hasn't been tested against a top-tier defense yet this year.
Penn State also rank 10th in rushing defense and lead the nation in the fewest rushing yards allowed, with an average of just 60 yards per game and only six rushing touchdowns allowed all season.
Penn State's strategy should be to stifle Michigan's running game and compel McCarthy to rely on passing. By pressuring McCarthy, the Nittany Lions can increase the likelihood of turnovers and create favorable field position.
Penn State and Michigan are set to clash on Saturday at noon ET, airing on FOX.
Cover photo: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP