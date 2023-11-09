Prediction: Penn State vs. Michigan on upset alert in college football Week 11

State College, Pennsylvania - Will Michigan remain undefeated in Week 11 of this college football season? Penn State about to give them a run for their money.

Michigan are currently ranked No. 3 and boast an impressive 9-0 season record, dominating their opponents with an average 34-point lead.

Still, their top-ranked defense has arguably not been put to the test by the modest schedule of challengers they face this year.

In simpler terms: Michigan is the big bully who doesn't pick on someone their own size.

So, are the Wolverines the real deal? With a running game that's taken a step back, an untested quarterback, and a relatively easy schedule, it's time for the truth to surface.

This matchup offers the Nittany Lions one last shot at making a significant impact in the Big Ten East race and redemption from a big loss to Ohio State.