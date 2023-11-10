Big Ten suspends coach Jim Harbaugh for entire regular-season over Michigan scandal

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will face a coaching ban for the rest of the college football regular season as a result of his team violating the Big Ten conference's sportsmanship policy.

Jim Harbaugh is set to face a coaching ban for the rest of the college football regular season as a result of violating the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy. © NORM HALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The conference made the decision on Friday to impose a ban on Harbaugh due to Michigan's engagement in "an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

While Harbaugh will maintain his head coaching duties during the week, he will be absent from the sidelines for this Saturday's clash at Penn State and the following weeks' matchups at Maryland and at home against rival Ohio State.



Harbaugh’s ban comes following the resignation of Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who was the alleged mastermind behind Michigan’s cheating scandal-scheme.

Stalions apparently purchased tickets for games involving future Michigan opponents, while dispatching individuals over three years to film competitors' sidelines and identify opponents' game signals.

Harbaugh's latest discipline means he won't be coaching for six out of the team's 12 games this year. Earlier this season, Michigan already self-imposed a three-game suspension for the veteran coach related to a previous alleged NCAA violation.