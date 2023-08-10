College football: Will the ACC add Stanford and California?
Greensboro, North Carolina - Despite the national attention and media frenzy surrounding college football over the past few days, the ACC just might not add Stanford and California to its conference after all.
Over the past few days, the ACC has been the center of the college football world's attention over an expansion plan to add Stanford and California.
The headline emerged after Oregon and Washington became members of the Big Ten, and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah were acquired by the Big 12, leaving the Pac-12 in an utter disaster.
Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, now it seems that the ACC will not likely add Stanford or California to the conference after receiving a great deal of pushback.
Although a significant portion of ACC teams supports the expansion, approximately four to five out of the 15 members are opposed to the idea.
For the expansion to proceed successfully, the conference requires a three-fourths majority to endorse any such decision.
ACC's future may depend on decision to expand amid departure threats
While Notre Dame football is independent, they still receive a vote because it is a partial conference member in football and a full member in all other sports. Notre Dame is in favor of the move.
"The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told Heather Dinich of ESPN.
Like the Pac-12, the ACC just might be shooting themselves in the foot over their decision not to include Stanford and California in the conference.
Not only would both California schools add strong academics and athletics, but they could also fill a big void that current ACC member Florida State may leave open.
Last week, Florida State shocked the college football world when news broke that they will leave the ACC sooner than later.
"It's not a matter of if we leave (the ACC), but how & when we leave," Florida State trustee Drew Weatherford said.
If Florida State leaves the ACC for a bigger conference, it will open the door for a slew of programs like Clemson and North Carolina to follow. The ACC's decision to add Stanford and California could then make or break the conference.
