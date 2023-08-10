College football: Will the ACC add Stanford and California?

Greensboro, North Carolina - Despite the national attention and media frenzy surrounding college football over the past few days, the ACC just might not add Stanford and California to its conference after all.

Over the past few days, the ACC has been the center of the college football world's attention over an expansion plan to add Stanford and California.

The headline emerged after Oregon and Washington became members of the Big Ten, and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah were acquired by the Big 12, leaving the Pac-12 in an utter disaster.

Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, now it seems that the ACC will not likely add Stanford or California to the conference after receiving a great deal of pushback.

Although a significant portion of ACC teams supports the expansion, approximately four to five out of the 15 members are opposed to the idea.

For the expansion to proceed successfully, the conference requires a three-fourths majority to endorse any such decision.