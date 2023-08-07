Has college football conference realignment gone too far?
Chicago, Illinois - Is the latest major realignment of the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences, fueled by changes within college football, tearing apart the rest of the college sports?
The impact of the NCAA sports conference realignment extends beyond the realm of college football players.
While the spotlight may be on football during the competition change ups, the decisions of colleges and universities to switch conferences resonate across the board, affecting every student-athlete.
The Big Ten and Big 12's latest realignment buzz has the sports world talking, and many are not happy over the schools' and conferences' latest decisions.
Lane Kiffin, the head coach of Ole Miss football, expressed his disappointment through the media on Monday regarding the recent disruptions.
"I think it's really sad for fans that want to travel to games," Kiffin said. "And we're just talking about football here. Let's talk about all the other sports that now you have to fly across the country.
"They play on weekdays. They get back at 4 in the morning. They have to go to school. Parents aren't going to be able to see (nearly) as many games."
"It's about money," he added as the underlying reason for the shakeups.
NCAA coaches speak out against the latest Big Ten and Big 12 conference realignments
Kiffin isn't the only notable coach to make remarks over college sports' latest overwhelming realignments.
St. John's men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino took to Twitter to share his own thoughts about the moves.
"It is now official football has taken over the country - leagues will now decide what's permissible n what's not. All sports will be traveling 4-5 hours with many delays," Pitino tweeted.
"Doesn't it make more sense for football to break away to separate leagues and allow the rest of the sports to compete regionally?" he added in a follow-up tweet.
Muffet McGraw, the legendary coach of Notre Dame's women's basketball team, also raised concerns about the current state of college sports, with no holds barred.
"Time to stop whining about where college football is headed and figure out how to save the rest of college sports - There has to be another way to preserve all that is good in college athletics and give our student athletes the experience they deserve," she wrote on Twitter.
Like Pitino, McGraw suggested college football should break off and form its own league separate from the NCAA - a suggestion many sports experts have been making for years.
Cover photo: Collage: Scott Taetsch & Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP