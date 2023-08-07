Has college football conference realignment gone too far?

Chicago, Illinois - Is the latest major realignment of the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences, fueled by changes within college football , tearing apart the rest of the college sports ?

Lane Kiffin (r), the head coach of Ole Miss, expressed his disappointment on Monday regarding the recent conference realignments. © Collage: Scott Taetsch & Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The impact of the NCAA sports conference realignment extends beyond the realm of college football players.

While the spotlight may be on football during the competition change ups, the decisions of colleges and universities to switch conferences resonate across the board, affecting every student-athlete.

The Big Ten and Big 12's latest realignment buzz has the sports world talking, and many are not happy over the schools' and conferences' latest decisions.

Lane Kiffin, the head coach of Ole Miss football, expressed his disappointment through the media on Monday regarding the recent disruptions.

"I think it's really sad for fans that want to travel to games," Kiffin said. "And we're just talking about football here. Let's talk about all the other sports that now you have to fly across the country.

"They play on weekdays. They get back at 4 in the morning. They have to go to school. Parents aren't going to be able to see (nearly) as many games."

"It's about money," he added as the underlying reason for the shakeups.