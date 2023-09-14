Colorado State coach takes shots at Deion Sanders ahead of state showdown

Boulder, Colorado - No doubt about it, Coach Jay Norvell over at Colorado State football is getting fed up with all the Deion Sanders hoopla leading up to their Week 3 showdown against Colorado!

Coach Jay Norvell (l) of Colorado State football is getting fed up with all the Deion Sanders hoopla, taking jabs at him ahead of their Week 3 showdown. © Collage: LOREN ORR & DUSTIN BRADFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Saturday's showdown between the 18th-ranked Colorado team and their in-state rivals, Colorado State, was already set to be a must-watch game thanks to the Buffaloes' impressive start and the charismatic presence of their new head coach, Deion Sanders.

However, now, CSU's coach Jay Norvell is spicing things up in this intrastate rivalry by throwing some personal jabs at Coach Prime's larger-than-life public image.

During his weekly radio show, Norvell spilled the beans on some juicy comments he made during interviews with ESPN, highlighting the distinct contrast between himself and the one and only Coach Prime.

"I sat down with ESPN today; I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me," Norvell dissed.