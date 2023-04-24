Colorado football suffers shocking loss after historic spring game
Boulder, Colorado - One of the biggest stars of the historic Colorado spring game has shocked the college football world with an abrupt exit from the program.
If you're gonna hit the transfer portal, you might as well make a big splash on your way out, and that's exactly what Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig did on Sunday night.
Following a monstrous performance that made nearly every highlight reel from Saturday's spring game, Lemonious-Craig has entered the transfer portal.
The receiver posted 154 yards and two touchdowns in front of a sold-out crowd of over 45,000 in Boulder.
In a statement shared via social media, the stand-out athlete thanked Colorado fans and coaches for their guidance during his time in Boulder.
"I am particularly thankful for the sincere people I have had the pleasure of meeting during my time at the University of Colorado," Lemonious-Craig wrote. "The warmth and kindness that I have experienced from the faculty, staff, and fellow students has made my time here truly special."
It's unknown why Lemonious-Craig decided to transfer from Colorado, but the loss is sure to impact Colorado football's upcoming season.
Colorado faces tough loss after Montana Lemonious-Craig's exit
Without a doubt, Lemonious-Craig has been one of the biggest playmakers for the Buffaloes during his time in Boulder.
His best season came in 2022 when he posted 23 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns in eleven games.
The fourth-year was supposed to be a holdover from the previous Colorado team to merge with Coach Sanders' new team since taking over the program this offseason.
Now, though, the team has lost a star wideout in a move that could potentially hurt the team more than expected.
While the Buffaloes currently have Travis Hunter, formerly a cornerback playing at wideout, the team will need more than one skillful player who can be a playmaker on the field.
Though the team does have highly skilled recruits like Dylan Edwards on offense, the team will certainly need experienced players, as they're set to face some tough competition in the Pac-12.
Colorado will kick off their 2023-24 season on September 2 against CFP Fiesta Bowl champions TCU.
Cover photo: DUSTIN BRADFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP