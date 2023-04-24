Colorado football suffers shocking loss after historic spring game

Boulder, Colorado - One of the biggest stars of the historic Colorado spring game has shocked the college football world with an abrupt exit from the program.

If you're gonna hit the transfer portal, you might as well make a big splash on your way out, and that's exactly what Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig did on Sunday night.

Following a monstrous performance that made nearly every highlight reel from Saturday's spring game, Lemonious-Craig has entered the transfer portal.

The receiver posted 154 yards and two touchdowns in front of a sold-out crowd of over 45,000 in Boulder.

In a statement shared via social media, the stand-out athlete thanked Colorado fans and coaches for their guidance during his time in Boulder.

"I am particularly thankful for the sincere people I have had the pleasure of meeting during my time at the University of Colorado," Lemonious-Craig wrote. "The warmth and kindness that I have experienced from the faculty, staff, and fellow students has made my time here truly special."

It's unknown why Lemonious-Craig decided to transfer from Colorado, but the loss is sure to impact Colorado football's upcoming season.