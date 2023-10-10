Did Penn State Coach James Franklin take a major jab at Michigan?

Penn State and Michigan football have kicked off trash-talking early as Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin seemingly takes a jab at Michigan.

By Paris McGee Jr.

State College, Pennsylvania - With just over a month remaining before the Penn State and Michigan football fans clash, it seems that the trash talk leading up to the highly anticipated showdown has already kicked off.

Penn State coach James Franklin (l.) appeared to take a jab at Michigan football ahead of their big showdown. © Brett Carlsen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin seemingly aimed a dig at the Wolverines. Franklin implied that in the Big Ten, there was a team actively canceling a number of contracts to schedule matchups against weaker opponents in an attempt to increase their chances of finishing the season undefeated. "There's a team in this conference specifically that's buying out a ton of game contracts that are already signed to go in a complete opposite direction," Franklin told reporters. "You gotta do whatever you possibly can to give yourself a chance to be undefeated." Franklin further asserted that there is another team in the conference that has achieved considerable success by adopting this strategy and scheduling relatively easy opponents.

Michigan fans clap back at Coach James Franklin

Michigan football fans were quick to defend the team after Penn State's jabs. © MATTHEW HOLST / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP While coach James Franklin didn't specify the team he appeared to shade, the college football world - especially Wolverine fans - appeared to think he was talking about Michigan. The Wolverines are notoriously known for their easy non-conference schedule over the past few years, which many believe is a direct result of their recent success on the field. However, Michigan fans didn't take Franklin's comments lightly and responded swiftly with trash talk of their own. "Didn't PSU schedule Delaware and UMass this year?" one fan argued. "Why can't Michigan grow some balls and play a REAL school like UMass or Delaware," another sarcastically added. "No chance James Franklin said these words at a presser leading into a game vs 1-6 UMass," one fan tweeted.