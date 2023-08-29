Big Ten football: Midwest to throw down huge Week 1 showdowns

Big Ten football kicks off on Thursday, and fans will have a slew of games to look forward to with Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Indiana playing.

Big Ten football kicks off on Thursday, and fans will have a slew of conference games to look forward t with Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Indiana playing. With significant coaching shifts during the offseason, recent conference realignment involving Washington and Oregon, and a surprising quarterback announcement from Ohio State on Tuesday, the Big Ten has already been keeping fans on the edge of their seats as we approach this season's Week 1. As the conference kicks off on Thursday, viewers will have a slew of matchups to look forward to in a Big Ten conference that is shaping up to throw down in ways it never has before. Without further ado, let's dive into the exciting action the Big Ten has in store for college football fans this week!









Minnesota hosts conference foes Nebraska

It's rare for a conference to open up its season with a rivalry matchup, but Nebraska and Minnesota's Week 1 showdown will arguably be the most intriguing opener of the Big Ten this season. It's rare for the season to kick off with a conference rivalry matchup, but Nebraska and Minnesota's Week 1 showdown will arguably be the most intriguing opener of the Big Ten this year. Among the conference's most buzzed about storylines is the introduction of Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule. Rhule is one of the most accomplished coaches out there, who has a track record of turning a losing team into a winning-streak squad. On the other hand, there's plenty of hype around Minnesota, a team that can emerge as a surprise contender in the Big Ten West. Last season, Minnesota boasted one of the best defenses in the nation and will be led this year by Athan Kaliakmanis, a young quarterback who is expected to have a breakout season. Minnesota and Nebraska will face off on Thursday, August 31 at 8 PM ET airing on FOX.

Ohio State travels to Indiana with intention to play two quarterbacks

Ohio State will play two quarterbacks in the season opener against Indiana in the season opener on Saturday. In a rare feature, Ohio State will play two quarterbacks in the season opener against Indiana. While junior Kyle McCord was named starter on Tuesday, he will share the quarterback spotlight with Devin Brown, who will also play snaps against the Hoosiers. Head coach Ryan Day has never played two quarterbacks in an opening game during his tenure and will treat college football fans to a unique style of offense. Indiana will have the uneasy task of preparing to defend against two skilled passers with vastly different playing styles. The Indianan Hoosiers will welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET airing on CBS.