Did Ryan Day confirm Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson for the Cotton Bowl?
Arlington, Texas - The Ohio State football has arrived in Texas for the Cotton Bowl, and key playmakers have joined the squad, suggesting their potential participation in the highly anticipated bowl game showdown.
Get ready for the Friday showdown as the Buckeyes gear up to take on No. 9 Missouri in the New Year's Six Cotton Bowl.
This postseason, the Buckeyes faced some unexpected exits, losing key players like former starting quarterback Kyle McCord, Julian Fleming, Chip Trayanum, and Evan Pryor.
With these departures, retaining key players becomes crucial for what promises to be a more competitive bowl game than initially anticipated.
Thankfully, there's some good news for Buckeye fans. Head coach Ryan Day seems to have confirmed the presence of two major playmakers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson, in the upcoming showdown.
In the Cotton Bowl media press conference on Saturday, Day assured, "Everyone's going to be here. We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates."
It looks like the Buckeyes are ready to bring their A-game to the Cotton Bowl!
TreVeyon Henderson caught suited up for Cotton Bowl practice
On Sunday, Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, was captured practicing with the team for the Cowl Bowl, creating a buzz among fans.
A viral Tweet from the official Ohio State football account showcased Henderson in action, catching a ball during a drill. This got fans pumped up, imagining the possibility of seeing him play in what could be his last game at Ohio State.
Adding to the excitement: both Henderson and Harrison, the Biletnikoff award winner for the best collegiate wideout, are eligible for the NFL Draft and are expected to be first-round picks. The catch? They haven't spilled the beans on whether they're heading to the NFL or returning for another season.
As the anticipation builds, fans can at least hold onto the hope of witnessing their stellar performance on the field this Friday, marking the grand finale of the season.
The Buckeyes will take on the Missouri Tigers on Friday in the Cotton Bowl at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP