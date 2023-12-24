Did Ryan Day confirm Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson for the Cotton Bowl?

Arlington, Texas - The Ohio State football has arrived in Texas for the Cotton Bowl, and key playmakers have joined the squad, suggesting their potential participation in the highly anticipated bowl game showdown.

Get ready for the Friday showdown as the Buckeyes gear up to take on No. 9 Missouri in the New Year's Six Cotton Bowl.

This postseason, the Buckeyes faced some unexpected exits, losing key players like former starting quarterback Kyle McCord, Julian Fleming, Chip Trayanum, and Evan Pryor.

With these departures, retaining key players becomes crucial for what promises to be a more competitive bowl game than initially anticipated.

Thankfully, there's some good news for Buckeye fans. Head coach Ryan Day seems to have confirmed the presence of two major playmakers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson, in the upcoming showdown.

In the Cotton Bowl media press conference on Saturday, Day assured, "Everyone's going to be here. We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates."

It looks like the Buckeyes are ready to bring their A-game to the Cotton Bowl!