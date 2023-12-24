How to watch CFP Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri

Arlington, Texas - Who will be the next college football Cotton Bowl champion?

No. 7 Ohio State is set to face off against No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, part of the New Year's Six Bowl Games lineup. © Collage: Todd Kirkland & Jason Mowry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite a case for being among the top four teams in the country, Ohio State landed a No. 7 spot in the final CFP rankings after their loss to Michigan. Now, they're set to face No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, part of the New Year's Six Bowl Games lineup.

Ohio State, finishing the season at 11-1, left Buckeye Nation a bit disappointed. On the flip side, Missouri is enjoying its best season in a decade with a 10-2 record, marking their return to a New Year's Six bowl game since 2013-2014 when they triumphed over Oklahoma State.

Despite the Buckeyes usually being the clear favorites, recent roster changes have tightened the odds, with Ohio State holding just a 1-point betting advantage.

The departure of key players, including former starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse, leaves Devin Brown stepping into the quarterback role for the first time. Fortunately, the Buckeyes still boast a lineup of offensive and defensive playmakers like Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke, Tommy Eichenberg, and possibly JT Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr.

In contrast, Missouri heads to the Cotton Bowl with no players opting out. The stage is set for an intriguing matchup between these two football powerhouses.