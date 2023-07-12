Does Ohio State football boast the ultimate dynamic duo heading into the 2023 CFB season?
Columbus, Ohio - Will the Big Ten boast the best dynamic duo in college football?
It's hard to believe that the college football season begins next month!
Following a wild year on the collegiate gridiron last season, fans can expect the 2023 season to bing even crazier showdowns, providing nail-biting wins and gut-wrenching losses.
Teams are set to showcase a number of elite talent on the field, with championship-level programs boasting several marquee players at one position, a situation known as the "dynamic duo."
Like Batman and Robin, peanut butter and jelly, and apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, college football will flaunt several dynamic duos beginning next month!
Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will certainly be hot names on the field, while Washington wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze will once again put the Pac-12 on the map.
Still, which CFB team will boast the ultimate dynamic duo?
It takes two to make a thing go right, and Ohio State surely has multiple sets of twos who can make their season play out as they hope.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are a preseason favorite dynamic duo
Last season, it was all about Buckeye receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returning after dynamic duo Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson became high NFL Draft picks.
Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba was sidelined most of the 2022 season, including the College Football playoff (CFP) Peach Bowl showdown, due to injury.
Yet, it didn't seem to matter for then-quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes, who managed to excel with the incredible pass-catching tandem of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka all the way to the CFP.
It's important to note that with Stroud now off to the NFL, and Ohio State still undecided about which quarterback will earn the starting nod, whoever fills that role will have help from one of the nation’s best wide receiver duos!
Harrison Jr. was one of the best overall players of any position in the country last year, and his 2022 Biletnikoff Award nomination has created some Heisman Trophy hype for the upcoming season.
The superstar son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. posted a massive 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Emeka Egbuka trailed close behind with 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Egbuka is a silky-smooth and dependable pass-catch runner who somehow always finds a way to get open! The junior is projected to have a monstrous year on the football field.
Harrison Jr. and Egbuka are projected to be among the first names called up in the 2024 NFL Draft, and will use the upcoming college football season to prove their readiness.
