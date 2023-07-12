Does Ohio State football boast the ultimate dynamic duo heading into the 2023 CFB season?

Columbus, Ohio - Will the Big Ten boast the best dynamic duo in college football ?

Heading into the 2023-2024 college football season, Ohio State has multiple sets of dynamic duos in several different positions. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's hard to believe that the college football season begins next month!

Following a wild year on the collegiate gridiron last season, fans can expect the 2023 season to bing even crazier showdowns, providing nail-biting wins and gut-wrenching losses.

Teams are set to showcase a number of elite talent on the field, with championship-level programs boasting several marquee players at one position, a situation known as the "dynamic duo."

Like Batman and Robin, peanut butter and jelly, and apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, college football will flaunt several dynamic duos beginning next month!

Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will certainly be hot names on the field, while Washington wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze will once again put the Pac-12 on the map.

Still, which CFB team will boast the ultimate dynamic duo?

It takes two to make a thing go right, and Ohio State surely has multiple sets of twos who can make their season play out as they hope.