Georgia Football suits up for first real test in Week 3 showdown against South Carolina

Athens, Georgia - The Georgia Bulldogs are on a roll, but it's time for them to dive into some real competition on the college football field this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have wrapped up their preseason and will get their first real test on the college football field against South Carolina this Saturday. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two-time reigning national champions carry a 20-game home win streak, the longest active streak in college football.

While they're projected as the favorites heading into their first SEC game of the season against South Carolina this Saturday, the showdown will be more challenging than their schedule the first two weeks of the 2023-24 season, where they've secured two wins so far.

"It's not been the caliber of guys we go against in practice," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said leading up to the game. "Right now, the evaluation has been easy. It begins to get a lot harder this week."

While preseason rankings have the Bulldogs sitting at the top with high expectations for this year, it's tricky to determine whether Smart's team this season matches the dominance of their 29-1 record over the past two years.

Plus, it's worth noting that the Gamecocks have a reputation for clinching surprise upsets, as seen in their wins against Tennessee and Clemson last season which eliminated both teams from College Football Playoff contention. So they won't go down without a fight.