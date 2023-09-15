Georgia Football suits up for first real test in Week 3 showdown against South Carolina
Athens, Georgia - The Georgia Bulldogs are on a roll, but it's time for them to dive into some real competition on the college football field this season.
The two-time reigning national champions carry a 20-game home win streak, the longest active streak in college football.
While they're projected as the favorites heading into their first SEC game of the season against South Carolina this Saturday, the showdown will be more challenging than their schedule the first two weeks of the 2023-24 season, where they've secured two wins so far.
"It's not been the caliber of guys we go against in practice," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said leading up to the game. "Right now, the evaluation has been easy. It begins to get a lot harder this week."
While preseason rankings have the Bulldogs sitting at the top with high expectations for this year, it's tricky to determine whether Smart's team this season matches the dominance of their 29-1 record over the past two years.
Plus, it's worth noting that the Gamecocks have a reputation for clinching surprise upsets, as seen in their wins against Tennessee and Clemson last season which eliminated both teams from College Football Playoff contention. So they won't go down without a fight.
Georgia vs. South Carolina: What to expect
On Saturday, Georgia will be led by first-year quarterback Carson Beck, and will face a strong offensive team in the Gamecocks.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and star receiver Xavier Legette are already off to a strong start and gaining momentum. In his second full season as starting quarterback, Rattler is the leading QB in the SEC, ranking third nationally in passing yards and averaging 349 per game.
Legette also leads as the top receiver in the conference, averaging 148 yards per game.
Defensively, the Gamecocks will try to do as much as they can to slow down Beck. While the young passer has a strong arm, he is still new in the starting position and could potentially be without key players this game like Ladd McConkey, Georgia's star receiver, due to injury.
South Carolina will surely look to serve the national champs a slice a humble pie.
Georgia will host South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP