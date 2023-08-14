Georgia makes history atop AP college football preseason rankings

Houston, Texas - The most anticipated moment of preseason is here: the release of the first official AP Top 25 Poll of college football rankings. As expected, back-to-back national champion Georgia has claimed the No. 1 spot, just two weeks away from kickoff.

Attempting to make history with a third consecutive national title this year, the Bulldogs have already begun their journey in champion style by being ranked No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.

Georgia is joined by several familiar names atop the 2023-24 season's first AP Top 25 ranking, including two of last year's CFP teams Michigan and Ohio State, landing at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Rounding out the top 5 are SEC-West powerhouses Alabama and LSU at 4 and 5, followed by USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson, and Washington closing out the top 10.

With the dawn of a new era in college football through CFP expansion and conference realignments in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 next year, the current season is poised to become a cherished chapter in the sport's history, marking the end of a significant era.

Without further ado, here's the complete preseason AP Top 25:



1. Georgia2. Michigan3. Ohio State4. Alabama5. LSU6. USC7. Penn State8. Florida State9. Clemson10. Washington11. Texas12. Tennessee13. Notre Dame14. Utah15. Oregon16. Kansas State17. TCU18. Oregon State19. Wisconsin20. Oklahoma21. UNC22. Ole Miss23. Texas A&M24. Tulane25. Iowa