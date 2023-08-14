Georgia makes history atop AP college football preseason rankings
Houston, Texas - The most anticipated moment of preseason is here: the release of the first official AP Top 25 Poll of college football rankings. As expected, back-to-back national champion Georgia has claimed the No. 1 spot, just two weeks away from kickoff.
Attempting to make history with a third consecutive national title this year, the Bulldogs have already begun their journey in champion style by being ranked No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.
Georgia is joined by several familiar names atop the 2023-24 season's first AP Top 25 ranking, including two of last year's CFP teams Michigan and Ohio State, landing at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Rounding out the top 5 are SEC-West powerhouses Alabama and LSU at 4 and 5, followed by USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson, and Washington closing out the top 10.
With the dawn of a new era in college football through CFP expansion and conference realignments in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 next year, the current season is poised to become a cherished chapter in the sport's history, marking the end of a significant era.
Without further ado, here's the complete preseason AP Top 25:
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. UNC
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
The 2023 college football season is set to begin with Week Zero on Saturday, August 26.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP