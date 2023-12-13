Georgia football takes subtle hit from SEC in 2024 schedule

Athens, Georgia - Did the SEC and Texas football purposely take a shot at Georgia fans with their 2024 season schedule?

In 2024, Georgia football will play Texas on the road during the highly anticipated Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, leaving fans raising eyebrows. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Next season, the Big 12 powerhouses, Texas and Oklahoma, are set to spice up the SEC conference, bringing heightened anticipation to the field.

However, their debut in the SEC won't be a walk in the park, as they face formidable opponents in two-time defending national champions Georgia and powerhouse Alabama.

For Georgia fans, there's a twist in the tale that has left them raising eyebrows. The SEC recently revealed that Georgia will be playing Texas on the road on October 19, coinciding with the highly anticipated Formula 1 Grand Prix (F1) in Austin.

This scheduling clash poses a challenge for Bulldogs supporters, as the city will witness a surge in hotel and flight prices for the F1 event weekend.

Bulldogs fans are notorious for traveling well and packing a stadium, but this scheduling quirk might make it a tough feat this time around.