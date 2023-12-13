Georgia football takes subtle hit from SEC in 2024 schedule
Athens, Georgia - Did the SEC and Texas football purposely take a shot at Georgia fans with their 2024 season schedule?
Next season, the Big 12 powerhouses, Texas and Oklahoma, are set to spice up the SEC conference, bringing heightened anticipation to the field.
However, their debut in the SEC won't be a walk in the park, as they face formidable opponents in two-time defending national champions Georgia and powerhouse Alabama.
For Georgia fans, there's a twist in the tale that has left them raising eyebrows. The SEC recently revealed that Georgia will be playing Texas on the road on October 19, coinciding with the highly anticipated Formula 1 Grand Prix (F1) in Austin.
This scheduling clash poses a challenge for Bulldogs supporters, as the city will witness a surge in hotel and flight prices for the F1 event weekend.
Bulldogs fans are notorious for traveling well and packing a stadium, but this scheduling quirk might make it a tough feat this time around.
Did the SEC intentionally deter Georgia fans from attending Texas showdown?
Following the SEC's announcement about Georgia's showdown against Texas, college football fans are now speculating whether the SEC and Texas deliberately scheduled the game to coincide with the F1 Grand Prix, possibly as a strategic move to deter Georgia fans from traveling to Austin.
"SEC fans better book rooms now; playing this game the same weekend as the US GP a bold strategy," one fan tweeted.
"Welcome to F1 weekend Georgia fans. I hope your stay in Dallas is comfortable," another sarcastically added.
"First time since 2017 Texas will have a home game the same weekend as the United States Grand Prix and they're hosting a team that is notorious for traveling well. Hmmmmm," one fan said.
Will Georgia fans fill Texas' stadium in the highly anticipated matchup next season?
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP