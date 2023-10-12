Heisman watch: Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix play for huge stakes

Seattle, Washington - In a season filled with exciting matchups, this week's No. 8 Oregon clash with No. 7 Washington features two Heisman Trophy hopefuls going head-to-head in a high-stakes showdown for the prestigious college football award.

Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix are playing in a high-stakes showdown for the prestigious Heisman award in this week's Washington and Oregon clash. © Collage: Ali Gradischer & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This week, the quarterback showdown between Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon) is stealing the spotlight!

These two quarterbacks are on fire, guiding their undefeated teams on a path to a national championship. However, this week's epic clash could spell the end of an unbeaten streak for one team and potentially shake up the Heisman race.



Penix is currently the top bet for the Heisman at +200 odds with BetMGM, while Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is the No. 3 betting favorite at +600 behind reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Could the Seattle showdown spell Heisman elimination for the quarterback who comes up short? Well, if history has any say in it, not necessarily.

Just a year ago, USC's Caleb Williams faced a tough loss in a shootout in Salt Lake City, yet his remarkable performance (scoring five touchdown passes) allowed him to stay firmly in the Heisman race. Fast-forward two months and he was crowned the Heisman winner.

Michael Penix and Bo Nix find themselves in similar situations, leaving the door open for Heisman hopes despite a challenging matchup.