How to watch college football Week 13 rivalry games
Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down!
As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments.
As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football.
And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix!
But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdown that is guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!
No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, November 25
Last year, Michigan secured a victory over Ohio State in a clash of unbeaten teams. This year, the Wolverines are poised for a potential second consecutive triumph over the Buckeyes, aiming for their first three-peat over the Buckeyes since 1997.
Adding to the intrigue this season's matchup is Michigan's involvement in a cheating scandal, marking one of the most significant controversies in recent college football history.
On Saturday, Michigan will march out on the field without their Head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines who remain suspended for the remainder of the regular season amid investigations.
- Game Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: Noon EDT
- TV Channel: FOX Sports
- Location: Michigan Stadium @ Michigan
How to watch No. 15 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon on Friday, November 24
The impending clash of the Civil War rivalry this week marks a crucial moment in the 2023 college football regular season, carrying significant weight with Pac-12 title implications. The matchup features No. 6 Oregon facing off against No. 11 Oregon State on Friday.
This edition of the rivalry holds added significance as it will be the last one with both teams as members of the Pac-12, with Oregon slated to join the Big Ten in 2024.
Oregon, boasting a 7-1 record in conference play, is not only vying for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game but is also in the running for potential inclusion in the College Football Playoff. However, a loss to the Beavers would extinguish the Ducks' playoff aspirations, adding intensity and high stakes to the rivalry showdown.
- Game Date: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Autzen Stadium @ Oregon
Florida hosts No. 5 Florida State on Saturday, November 25
In Week 13 of college football, unbeaten No. 5 Florida State is facing an unexpected hurdle in its quest for the College Football Playoff.
Star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in Saturday's non-conference "scrimmage" against North Alabama, disrupting the Seminoles' previously perceived easy path through the ACC title game.
Now, with Travis out, Florida State is in a tough spot. Junior Tate Rodemaker, the backup quarterback, will lead the team in Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.
Adding to the intrigue, the Gators are also without their starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, who suffered a season-ending collarbone fracture the previous week against Missouri. This unexpected twist adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the upcoming matchup between these two rivals.
- Game Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7 PM EDT
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium @ Florida
Are you ready for this week's thrilling action of college football?
