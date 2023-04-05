Here's why Arch Manning chose Texas over Alabama and Georgia

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning's commitment to the Texas Longhorns sent shockwaves through the college football world – so why exactly did he pick Austin as his ultimate destination?

When it came to Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning, he chose the Longhorns for one reason: coach Steve Sarkisian. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Not only did Manning reject two of the most dominant recruiters in the sport in Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart, he also turned down two programs that have won five of the last eight CFP national titles.



Even more surprising, according to Arch's grandfather, Archie, this decision was made 100% solo.

"I think he did his due diligence, I think he took a great look at a lot of schools," the elder Manning said on ESPN SportsCenter. "I know he made four visits to Texas, four visits to Georgia, four visits to Alabama, I know he had a hard time telling coach Saban and coach Smart no, but he made his choice and he wanted to play for coach Sark."

And there you have it – Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is the answer to the big mystery.

"Cooper kind of took an old-fashioned approach and the whole family made their visits to various schools and just let Arch make his own decision where he wanted to go," Archie Manning added.