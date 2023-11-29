Is Alabama primed to upset Georgia in the SEC Championship?
Atlanta, Georgia - Will Alabama end Georgia football's historic dominance at the SEC championships?
This could be the biggest conference title tilt on Saturday’s slate of championship games!
If the Crimson Tide can knock off SEC’s big Dawgs, things could get very interesting in terms of their chances at a College Football Playoff (CFP) berth.
Even if they lose this game, Georgia appears to be a lock to make it to college football’s Final Four. That means one could make an argument that this title clash is much more important to Alabama and will likely give them extra incentive to take the Bulldogs down!
Alabama defeated Georgia in seven consecutive meetings – including their 2021 SEC championship meeting – before the Bulldogs handed them a 33-18 loss in the national championship game the same year.
Alabama’s stout pass defense is ranked No. 18 in the nation, surrendering just 171 yards per game. If they should come to bear on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, we could easily see an upset here. Roll Tide!
History suggests that Alabama has the potential to secure a victory against Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs boast an impressive 29-game winning streak, the longest in SEC history, having remained undefeated in college football for nearly two years. The formidable Nick Saban-led Alabama squad is poised to be a significant challenger, however, and could potentially end this remarkable streak.
A victory for Saban's team on Saturday would mark a monumental upset considering that they are currently a 6-point underdog against the Bulldogs. It's worth noting that the two largest point spreads Alabama has overcome as underdogs were against Georgia.
In the 2021 SEC championship game, they closed as six-point underdogs and emerged victorious. Similarly, in September 2008, Alabama went into Sanford Stadium as 6.5-point underdogs and secured a 41-30 win.
A triumph this year against a top-ranked Georgia team, which is a two-time defending national champion and holds an SEC-record 29 consecutive wins, would undoubtedly overshadow the upsets Alabama achieved against Georgia in 2021 and 2008.
Notably, no team ranked lower than No. 6 at this stage in the season has managed to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff since it began in 2014. Alabama must overcome historical trends to secure a spot in the playoff!
Alabama and Georgia are set to face off in the SEC championships on Saturday, December 2 at 4 PM EST airing on CBS.
Cover photo: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP