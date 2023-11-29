Is Alabama primed to upset Georgia in the SEC Championship?

The SEC title game on Saturday is crucial for Alabama, as it could significantly impact their College Football Playoff chances with a Georgia win. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This could be the biggest conference title tilt on Saturday’s slate of championship games!

If the Crimson Tide can knock off SEC’s big Dawgs, things could get very interesting in terms of their chances at a College Football Playoff (CFP) berth.

Even if they lose this game, Georgia appears to be a lock to make it to college football’s Final Four. That means one could make an argument that this title clash is much more important to Alabama and will likely give them extra incentive to take the Bulldogs down!

Alabama defeated Georgia in seven consecutive meetings – including their 2021 SEC championship meeting – before the Bulldogs handed them a 33-18 loss in the national championship game the same year.

Alabama’s stout pass defense is ranked No. 18 in the nation, surrendering just 171 yards per game. If they should come to bear on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, we could easily see an upset here. Roll Tide!