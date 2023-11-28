College football: Conference championship week bowl game predictions

Is the upcoming college football conference championship weekend poised to reveal a series of surprising upsets and unexpected title winners?

Georgia, holding the top spot, and Michigan at No. 2, could potentially withstand a loss during the conference championship weekend and still find a place in the College Football Playoff. However, the same cannot be said for Washington at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4.

For Washington and especially Florida State, winning their respective conference championships this weekend is essential to secure a spot in the playoff semifinals.

On the other hand, Ohio State is likely out of playoff contention due to their one loss against Michigan in the regular season.

Texas and Alabama, with one loss each, are in a precarious position, relying on some chaos — specifically, Washington and Florida State losing their championships — to enhance their chances.

If the latter scenario doesn't unfold, then one-loss Texas and Alabama could emerge as potential threats, capable of displacing teams in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.