College football preview: Notre Dame and USC headline Week Zero
Houston, Texas - The new season of college football is almost here, and two powerhouses are about to kick off the 2023-24 campaign with a bang!
The road to the 2024 College Football Playoffs starts with Week Zero on Saturday, August 26.
While the majority of teams will get started on Week 1, No. 6 USC and No. 13 Notre Dame will give fans a nice, early snack next weekend.
The Trojans are coming off of a season that ended with them narrowly missing out in the College Football Playoffs after a gut-wrenching loss in the Pac-12 championships to Utah.USC will be led by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who currently leads the preseason hype.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, is counting on Sam Hartman, who transferred to the program during the offseason.
The Fighting Irish are coming off of a decent campaign that finished with a Bowl win over South Carolina at the Gator Bowl.
No. 6 USC host San Jose State at home
Heavily favored in the season opener against San Jose, the USC Trojans will want to start on a positive note by hosting the Spartans in front of their home crowd.
The showdown will be the first test for the Trojans new roster led by reigning Heisman winner Williams.
USC is anticipated to gradually gain momentum and solidify its power-packed offense.
However, all eyes will be on defense who will look to make a statement after a troubling end to last season that was arguably to blame for the team missing the playoffs.
With San Jose veteran quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, this will be a stern test. Cordeiro's exceptional mobility and versatile play-making skills are certain to keep things very interesting.
USC will host San Jose on Saturday, August 26 at 8 PM EDT.
No. 13 Notre Dame face off against Navy overseas
The Fighting Irish and the Midshipmen will meet for the 96th time on the football field and for the third time in Dublin, Ireland at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.
Notre Dame will enter the game in its second year under head coach Marcus Freeman.
The team still has the talent that defeated South Carolina in the Gator Bowl 45-38.
Last year’s group was good, but it didn’t have a steady good quarterback.
Now, Sam Hartman is expected to completely change Notre Dames offense from good to great – anticipate the Irish to win the game by halftime!
Navy will walk onto the field under their new head coach Brian Newberry.
Fans will likely see the Midshipmen controlling the clock and showcasing their rushing-heavy team. Navy will try to keep their defense off the field for long periods, pressuring Notre Dame's offense as much as possible.
Notre Dame and Navy will face off on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 PM EDT on NBC.
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP