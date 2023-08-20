College football preview: Notre Dame and USC headline Week Zero

Houston, Texas - The new season of college football is almost here, and two powerhouses are about to kick off the 2023-24 campaign with a bang!

Week Zero of the 2023-24 college football season will be headlined by No. 6 USC and No. 13 Notre Dame! © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The road to the 2024 College Football Playoffs starts with Week Zero on Saturday, August 26.

While the majority of teams will get started on Week 1, No. 6 USC and No. 13 Notre Dame will give fans a nice, early snack next weekend.

The Trojans are coming off of a season that ended with them narrowly missing out in the College Football Playoffs after a gut-wrenching loss in the Pac-12 championships to Utah.

USC will be led by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who currently leads the preseason hype.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is counting on Sam Hartman, who transferred to the program during the offseason.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a decent campaign that finished with a Bowl win over South Carolina at the Gator Bowl.