Kirby Smart has a three-word message for Georgia football's haters

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart sent a strong message to Bulldog haters at SEC Media Days over the program's upcoming season schedule. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This season, the Georgia Bulldogs are competing for a chance to do something that has never been done before: win three straight national championships by competing in a national title game.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, it looks like their upcoming season may allow for a three-peat appearance in the College Football Playoff after revealing they have the weakest schedule in all the SEC this season.

If everything goes according to Georgia's plan, the defending national champions seemingly won't be tested until the SEC championship game.

However, head coach Kirby Smart feels different, and at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Tuesday, he sent a strong three-word message to haters.

"Come play it," Smart said during his press conference about the Bulldog's upcoming "cupcake" season schedule.

Georgia may have an easy schedule on paper, but Smart isn't taking any showdown for granted this season!