Sen. Rick Scott demands answers after Florida State's College Football Playoff snub
Tallahassee, Florida - The drama surrounding Florida State's shocking exclusion from the College Football Playoff (CFP) is just beginning!
Florida State University and its fans were furious on Sunday when the College Football Playoff committee left the unbeaten Seminoles out of the national semifinals.
The Seminoles, having a perfect 13-0 record and winning the ACC championship against Louisville on Saturday night, were surprisingly ranked at No. 5 in the final CFP rankings.
This marks a historic moment in the four-team playoff era, as Florida State is the first unbeaten Power Five champion to miss out on the postseason field.
The committee opted for Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama, champions of the Big 10, Pac 12, Big 12, and SEC, respectively. Notably, both the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have only one loss each.
Reacting to FSU's exclusion, Florida Senator and former Governor Rick Scott has issued a statement strongly criticizing the College Football Playoffs committee's decision.
In a detailed three-page letter addressed to CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan, Scott is demanding "total transparency" on how the decision was made and what factors influenced it.
Florida State's CFP exclusion speculated to have been a business move
The choice to prioritize 11-1 regular season teams such as Texas and Alabama over the undefeated Florida State has stirred controversy in the college football community.
Numerous fans believe this decision goes beyond being merely contentious; instead, it appears to be a calculated move with strategic intentions to include the SEC.
Former Buckeye and college football national champion Maurice Clarett and former FSU and Philadelphia Eagles player Corey Simon, who is now a Florida state senator, are among those who have accused the CFP of corruption.
"The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again. ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed tomorrow," Simon tweeted on Sunday following the CFP final rankings.
Clarett also suggested that money may have been a big factor in the committee's final decisions, saying, "You [SEC] can't strike a deal for 3 Billion and then be left off the set [out of the Playoffs]."
Florida State, ranked fifth in the CFP final standings, is set to go up against Georgia, the two-time defending national champion.
