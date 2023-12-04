Sen. Rick Scott demands answers after Florida State's College Football Playoff snub

Tallahassee, Florida - The drama surrounding Florida State's shocking exclusion from the College Football Playoff (CFP) is just beginning!

Florida Senator and former Governor Rick Scott has issued a statement strongly criticizing the CFP committee for snubbing Florida State out of the Playoffs. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch/ Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Florida State University and its fans were furious on Sunday when the College Football Playoff committee left the unbeaten Seminoles out of the national semifinals.

The Seminoles, having a perfect 13-0 record and winning the ACC championship against Louisville on Saturday night, were surprisingly ranked at No. 5 in the final CFP rankings.

This marks a historic moment in the four-team playoff era, as Florida State is the first unbeaten Power Five champion to miss out on the postseason field.

The committee opted for Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama, champions of the Big 10, Pac 12, Big 12, and SEC, respectively. Notably, both the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have only one loss each.

Reacting to FSU's exclusion, Florida Senator and former Governor Rick Scott has issued a statement strongly criticizing the College Football Playoffs committee's decision.

In a detailed three-page letter addressed to CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan, Scott is demanding "total transparency" on how the decision was made and what factors influenced it.