Michigan football cheating scandal takes center stage ahead of Rose Bowl

By Paris McGee Jr.

Pasadena, California - As the Michigan Wolverines gear up to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Rose Bowl on Monday, the shadow of their alleged sign-stealing scandal continues to loom overhead.

On Thursday, the scandal's controversy reignited as Alabama players Isaiah Bond and Jase McClellan revealed they were not allowed to watch game film on their iPads, specifically when preparing to face Michigan.

The precautionary measure was taken by Crimson Tide coaches in light of accusations against Michigan over illegally stealing opponents' signs. Instead, the Alabama players have opted to review game footage in groups alongside their coaches, steering clear of potential sign-stealing tactics. This strategic move by Alabama did not go unnoticed by the Wolverines, who promptly responded on Friday to what they perceived as a countermeasure to prevent any unfair advantage.

Michigan players reveal they no longer use iPads for film study ahead of Rose Bowl

It looks like Alabama aren't the only ones taking care during their prep. According to Michigan starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, the Wolverines haven't used their iPads to study film since November. "It makes sense just with everything going on and the society we live in today, but we haven't been watching film on our iPads all of November just because of everything that's been going on," McCarthy said. College Football Holiday Bowl: USC quarterback Miller Moss makes show-stopping history and ignites Heisman chatter "Just making sure that we get that time in the facility, that time to watch film and really dissect whoever we're playing."

Michigan's offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore told reporters that Michigan players were advised to keep things "in-house" moving forward.