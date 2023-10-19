Michigan football accused of cheating amid explosive investigation

Ann Arbor, Michigan - No. 2 Michigan football is basking in the glory of an undefeated season, but their success has taken a troubling turn as the program now finds itself under investigation for alleged cheating.

Michigan football has found itself in hot water over alleged cheating after two of their opponents said that the Wolverines knew their signs. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the NCAA is currently investigating claims of Michigan "possibly scouting opponents in person in an alleged attempt to ascertain play calling signs."

Per the report, two of Michigan's opponents this season said that the Wolverines knew their signs.

It's important to note that while sign stealing itself is not against the rules, physically scouting opponents in this manner is considered a violation of NCAA regulations.

On Thursday, the Big Ten conference officially acknowledged Michigan's most recent alleged violations, saying, "Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program."

Michigan's athletic director also released a statement regarding the football program's latest scandal affirming to fans that the school "will offer its complete cooperation to the NCAA in this matter."