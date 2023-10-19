Michigan football accused of cheating amid explosive investigation
Ann Arbor, Michigan - No. 2 Michigan football is basking in the glory of an undefeated season, but their success has taken a troubling turn as the program now finds itself under investigation for alleged cheating.
According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the NCAA is currently investigating claims of Michigan "possibly scouting opponents in person in an alleged attempt to ascertain play calling signs."
Per the report, two of Michigan's opponents this season said that the Wolverines knew their signs.
It's important to note that while sign stealing itself is not against the rules, physically scouting opponents in this manner is considered a violation of NCAA regulations.
On Thursday, the Big Ten conference officially acknowledged Michigan's most recent alleged violations, saying, "Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program."
Michigan's athletic director also released a statement regarding the football program's latest scandal affirming to fans that the school "will offer its complete cooperation to the NCAA in this matter."
Michigan is reportedly using "vast network" to steal opponents' signs
This Saturday, Michigan is scheduled to go head-to-head with their in-state rival, Michigan State. The Big Ten Conference has also informed the Spartans and upcoming opponents of the Wolverines about the allegations of cheating.
According to a report by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, the Big Ten approached Michigan State with "credible evidence" that Michigan has stolen signs this season.
"The league claims that Michigan, as one source with knowledge of the allegation said, is using a 'vast network' to steal opposing teams' signs," Quinn wrote. "The league told Michigan State it has reviewed film that shows UM clearly knowing what play an opposing team is going to run before the play occurs."
Despite the widespread buzz surrounding Michigan's cheating scandal within the college football community, Michigan State remains steadfast and ready to face the Wolverines on Saturday.
Thursday afternoon, the Spartans issued a statement to reassure their fans that the game against the Wolverines will proceed as scheduled. They also affirmed their commitment to taking necessary precautions to maintain a secure game-day environment.
Michigan State is set to face off against Michigan at home at 7:30 PM ET, airing on NBC.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP