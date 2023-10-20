Michigan football announces punishment for analyst in sign-stealing scandal
Ann Arbor, Michigan - The University of Michigan has suspended football analyst Connor Stalions, who is allegedly responsible for the Wolverines' sign-stealing from opponents.
Stalions suspension comes as the NCAA continues to investigate the allegations.
Since the Michigan cheating scandal emerged, the former US Marine Corps captain has effectively erased his online presence by deactivating all of his social media accounts.
Michigan's athletic director, Warde Manuel, announced on Friday afternoon that the analyst had been suspended with pay.
Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Stalions was the individual responsible for signaling on the sideline. His signal involved pointing to one of his shoulders, making a gesture toward the ground, and then tapping his head.
The NCAA's enforcement division has initiated efforts to gain access to Stalions' computer as part of their investigation. Michigan's current cheating scandal marks the second time this year that the Wolverines have been under heavy investigations over NCAA violations.
Michigan's punishment for Connor Stalions divides college football world
Connor Stalions' punishment from Michigan amid the football team's cheating allegations has the college football world divided.
While some fans believe the punishment is too soft, others believe that it suggests that the NCAA may not have all the '"credible" evidence against them as it's been reported.
"Nothing seems more innocent than immediately wiping your name from the Internet and getting suspended," one fan wrote.
"A suspension with pay is just vacation," another said, unimpressed with Stalions punishment.
"With Pay is the key [here]. This is Michigan knowing they are clear and when proven innocent the NCAA will have to publicly apologies to the University for the backlash and for the staffer being suspended. This is Chess baby!" a Michigan fan tweeted.
"With pay tells me they have nothing," another wrote. "Bingo!" another replied.
In a statement on Thursday, Harbaugh denied any knowledge of the allegations against the program. This investigation is ongoing, and further updates on this developing story will be provided.
Cover photo: STEVEN BRANSCOMBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP