Michigan football announces punishment for analyst in sign-stealing scandal

Ann Arbor, Michigan - The University of Michigan has suspended football analyst Connor Stalions, who is allegedly responsible for the Wolverines' sign-stealing from opponents.

The University of Michigan has suspended football analyst Connor Stalions, who is allegedly responsible for the Wolverines' sign-stealing from opponents. © STEVEN BRANSCOMBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Stalions suspension comes as the NCAA continues to investigate the allegations.

Since the Michigan cheating scandal emerged, the former US Marine Corps captain has effectively erased his online presence by deactivating all of his social media accounts.

Michigan's athletic director, Warde Manuel, announced on Friday afternoon that the analyst had been suspended with pay.



Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Stalions was the individual responsible for signaling on the sideline. His signal involved pointing to one of his shoulders, making a gesture toward the ground, and then tapping his head.

The NCAA's enforcement division has initiated efforts to gain access to Stalions' computer as part of their investigation. Michigan's current cheating scandal marks the second time this year that the Wolverines have been under heavy investigations over NCAA violations.