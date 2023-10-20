Key figure in Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal identified
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Amid ongoing investigations by the NCAA into Michigan football's alleged sign-stealing from opponents, a central figure in the controversy has been revealed.
As reported by Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach for ESPN, the NCAA is currently looking into the actions of Connor Stalions, a Wolverine football analyst. The NCAA's enforcement division has reportedly initiated efforts to gain access to Stalions' computer as part of their inquiry.
"Sources said the NCAA enforcement staff's level of interest in Stalions is so significant it sought access to his computer as part of its investigation. Sources indicated that the process is underway, although it's uncertain what investigators will find," they wrote.
Stalions is a retired captain in the US Marine Corps. He was hired as an off-field analyst at Michigan in May 2022, according to a bio on his LinkedIn account, which has since been deactivated.
Stalions has also deactivated his official Instagram and Twitter accounts.
What consequences could Michigan football face for sign-stealing?
If Michigan is found guilty of sign stealing through in-person scouting and the NCAA concludes that it contributed to their wins this year, the Wolverines might lose those victories.
If this happens during the season, which is unlikely due to the NCAA's slow process, it could jeopardize Michigan's shot at a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff spot.
Another way the NCAA frequently penalizes teams for past violations is by imposing future bowl game bans.
For instance, Ohio State couldn't play in a bowl in 2012 because of the "Tattoogate" scandal involving Jim Tressel, which led to his resignation. Despite having a perfect 12-0 season, the Buckeyes couldn't participate in postseason games.
Earlier this season, Michigan's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, opened the year with a three-game suspension due to a different NCAA rule violation. While these three games didn't affect the Wolverines much since they were against weaker teams, there's a chance that Harbaugh might face more game suspensions in the future because of this ongoing investigation.
On Thursday, Harbaugh denied having any knowledge of the allegations against the program in a statement. Buckle up, folks! This investigation might turn into quite the journey.
