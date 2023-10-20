Key figure in Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal identified

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Amid ongoing investigations by the NCAA into Michigan football 's alleged sign-stealing from opponents, a central figure in the controversy has been revealed.

Amid investigations by the NCAA into Michigan's alleged sign-stealing from opponents, Connor Stalions (l.) has been identified as a key figure in the controversy. © Collage: Screenshot / twitter / jrs_rankings

As reported by Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach for ESPN, the NCAA is currently looking into the actions of Connor Stalions, a Wolverine football analyst. The NCAA's enforcement division has reportedly initiated efforts to gain access to Stalions' computer as part of their inquiry.

"Sources said the NCAA enforcement staff's level of interest in Stalions is so significant it sought access to his computer as part of its investigation. Sources indicated that the process is underway, although it's uncertain what investigators will find," they wrote.

Stalions is a retired captain in the US Marine Corps. He was hired as an off-field analyst at Michigan in May 2022, according to a bio on his LinkedIn account, which has since been deactivated.

Stalions has also deactivated his official Instagram and Twitter accounts.