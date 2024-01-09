Michigan wraps up "unfinished business" in CFP championship game amid refereeing controversy
Houston, Texas - The Michigan Wolverines are your 2023-24 college football national champions – but not without controversy!
After a rough season marked by the ongoing scandal of a cheating investigation, the Wolverines smooth-sailed past Washington 34-13 on Monday night to secure the national championship title.
"It’s just such a glorious feeling. I really don’t have any more words than that," head coach Jim Harbaugh said as maize and blue confetti rained from above after the victory.
Michigan's win was highlighted by Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum who scored two touchdowns each in the win.
"We said we had unfinished businesses, so I'll leave y'all with this, business is finished," Corum quipped to Michigan fans during the trophy ceremony.
Michigan's victory marked their first national title in 26 years and a historic first national championship in Coach Harbaugh's 15-year college coaching career.
Refereeing under the spotlight in Michigan win
The Wolverines' victory over Washington wasn't without controversy.
Throughout the game, fans and experts criticized the refereeing, which some thought favored Michigan.
One particular moment stirred up frustration online. In the early fourth quarter, Washington had a chance to level the game, but a holding penalty erased a crucial play, preventing the Huskies from getting into a prime scoring position.
The controversial call drew criticism from former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who took to Twitter, saying, "Really tough holding call after some of the ones they missed for Michigan. #NationalChampionship."
Like Tebow, fans blew up Twitter with their own thoughts on the questionable decisions.
"I used to kinda cheer for Michigan because of the big ten connection and I'm a casual Hawkeyes fan..... But these refs are absolutely rigging the game for Michigan to win," another fan said.
While Monday night's title win might not have thrilled every college football fan, Wolverine supporters are undoubtedly over the moon!
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP