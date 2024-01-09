Michigan wraps up "unfinished business" in CFP championship game amid refereeing controversy

Houston, Texas - The Michigan Wolverines are your 2023-24 college football national champions – but not without controversy!

Michigan football smooth-sailed pasted Washington to secure the national championship title following a rough season amid their ongoing cheating scandal. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After a rough season marked by the ongoing scandal of a cheating investigation, the Wolverines smooth-sailed past Washington 34-13 on Monday night to secure the national championship title.

"It’s just such a glorious feeling. I really don’t have any more words than that," head coach Jim Harbaugh said as maize and blue confetti rained from above after the victory.

Michigan's win was highlighted by Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum who scored two touchdowns each in the win.

"We said we had unfinished businesses, so I'll leave y'all with this, business is finished," Corum quipped to Michigan fans during the trophy ceremony.

Michigan's victory marked their first national title in 26 years and a historic first national championship in Coach Harbaugh's 15-year college coaching career.