CFP Championship: Michigan tramples Washington to clinch college football crown

Houston, Texas - The Michigan Wolverines rumbled past the Washington Huskies to end their 27-year football title drought with a 34-13 victory in the US College National Championship game on Monday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines and his team react as he lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The University of Michigan's Wolverines, who last won the national college crown in 1997, scored four rushing touchdowns to cap an unbeaten season at Houston's NRG Stadium.



Michigan's ground game proved too much for Washington, who themselves had been chasing a first national title since 1991.

Michigan took control in the first quarter, with running back Donovan Edwards motoring into the end zone for a 41-yard rushing touchdown.

Edwards then grabbed a second touchdown late in the first quarter, accelerating through a huge gap in the Washington defense before galloping 46 yards to score.

Washington finally got a touchdown of their own just before half-time when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found Jalen McMillan with a three-yard pass to make it 17-10 at the break.