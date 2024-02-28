College football: NCAA explores major changes to recruiting schedule

The NCAA is reportedly exploring major new options when it comes to the Early Signing Day period for college football recruits.

The NCAA is reportedly exploring major new options when it comes to the Early Signing Day period for college football recruits. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, NCAA officials are meeting this week to discuss potential new changes to the signing day schedule to include the following periods:

The last Wednesday of June

The first Wednesday after the end of the regular season

The first Wednesday in February The Early Signing Day period in June will be a new addition to the football schedule, while the December early signing day period will be moved before the start of Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, a change to the current signing period will be necessary because the current model would clash with the dates of important bowl games and preparations.

SEC Commissioner weighs in on changes to Early Signing Day period

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is fully on board when it comes to making changes to the Early Signing Day period. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP When it comes to making changes to the Early Signing Day period, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is fully on board. Sankey recently addressed the media, discussing the necessary changes needed to the current recruiting schedule in light of the changes coming to college football next season. "Putting signing day in the middle of December with playoff games no longer works. Move it to early December, the Wednesday before championship games," Sankey said to Yahoo! Sports on Thursday. "That is the concept. It's, in part, out of respect to high school football. You've heard some want the signing day in June. "No one has done any work on what that means for high school football. We have a responsibility to listen to the high school coaches. What we've heard out of the Texas group is that they do not at all support that. Everybody has to be attentive to that."