Will college football evolve into mini NFL amid playoff changes and hefty NIL deals?

Get ready to bid farewell to the college football landscape we've come to know!

College football is going through significant changes mirroring the NFL all thanks to NIL and the upcoming 12-team College Football Playoff format. © SEAN GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

College football is going through a major facelift, all thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), which fans often refer to as "pay for play," and a shift from a four-team to a 12-team playoff format. The future of college football is right in front of us, and it's changing fast.

Drawing a parallel to the NFL, think of the transfer portal as college football's version of the NFL’s free agency. Now, college teams can essentially "buy" athletes from the transfer portal, thanks to university NIL collectives.

NIL deals, which operate like professional contracts, are negotiated by agents posing as "advisors" for athletes. This shift has made NIL a crucial tool for recruiting in many college football programs.

Taking a cue from the NFL postseason, the College Football Playoff is expanding, and the buzz around college football signing day is giving the NFL Draft a run for its money.

We're in the midst of a dynamic and transformative phase for college football, where changes are reshaping the very core of the game.