College Football Playoff format changes for 2024 spark strong fan reactions

Irving, Texas - Historic changes are coming to this upcoming college football season, leaving fans counting down for the season's tip-off games.

Exciting changes to the College Football Playoff expansion have fans eagerly counting down to the season, sparking a frenzy across the internet. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The College Football Playoff (CFP) format for the 2024-2025 season is officially locked and loaded!

On Tuesday, the CFP Board of Managers unanimously revised the qualifications for the 12-team playoffs by way of the following:

The five highest-ranked conference champions



The next seven highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP Selection Committee.



In 2024, for the first time ever, both the college football and NFL postseasons will overlap.

Under the new Playoff format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive a bye into the quarterfinals, which will be held at six rotating bowl sites.

The first-round games, played by the lowest-ranked eight teams to make it to the quarterfinals, will be hosted at the home stadiums of the higher seeds.

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Monday, January 20, 2025, just weeks shy of the Super Bowl.