College Football Playoff format changes for 2024 spark strong fan reactions
Irving, Texas - Historic changes are coming to this upcoming college football season, leaving fans counting down for the season's tip-off games.
The College Football Playoff (CFP) format for the 2024-2025 season is officially locked and loaded!
On Tuesday, the CFP Board of Managers unanimously revised the qualifications for the 12-team playoffs by way of the following:
- The five highest-ranked conference champions
- The next seven highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP Selection Committee.
In 2024, for the first time ever, both the college football and NFL postseasons will overlap.
Under the new Playoff format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive a bye into the quarterfinals, which will be held at six rotating bowl sites.
The first-round games, played by the lowest-ranked eight teams to make it to the quarterfinals, will be hosted at the home stadiums of the higher seeds.
The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Monday, January 20, 2025, just weeks shy of the Super Bowl.
College football fans react to the 12-team format qualifications
Fans have set the internet ablaze with excitement following the release of the 12-team playoff qualification format, sparking a frenzy of anticipation and discussion.
"Right move to make the College Football Playoff the 5 + 7 model," one fan tweeted. "Best for everyone involved. You get deserved conference winners and the best non champs in the sport. CFP is in good hands now."
"I like this a lot. New Years Six bowls were becoming pointless with opt outs. This makes things fun," another added.
"There will definitely be some interesting upsets," one fan wrote.
With the college football postseason still months away, which teams do you believe have a shot at making the 12-team Playoff format?
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP