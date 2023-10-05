NCAA makes shock U-turn on UNC receiver Devontez Walker's eligibility

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - In a shocking twist of events, the NCAA has now deemed North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker eligible for the rest of the 2023 college football season, they announced on Thursday.

In a statement released by the NCAA on Thursday, officials said they were given new information this week regarding Walker, which led them to conclude that the junior is now eligible for a transfer waiver.

The NCAA pointed out that UNC had not previously shared this information despite having multiple chances to do so.

"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously. While we must be careful not to compromise a student athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I standards," NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement.

"Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided."

In August, the NCAA had previously declared Walker ineligible, and his appeal in September faced a similar outcome, sparking outrage from Mack Brown, the head coach of the Tar Heels, and the entire college sports community.