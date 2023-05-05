Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule introduces crazy rule change

Lincoln, Nebraska - Head coach Matt Rhule may have one of the craziest ideas this offseason, but he is destined to lead Nebraska football to success.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made a significant change to Nebraska's practices, allowing quarterbacks to play live for the first time in nearly 20 years. © STEVEN BRANSCOMBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The new Cornhuskers football head coach Rhule has made a significant change to Nebraska's spring practices.

Typically, the team's quarterbacks are off-limits in terms of being tackled during practice. This offseason, however, that won't be the case.

According to Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline, quarterbacks were "live" (open to be tackled) all spring for the first time in nearly two decades.

"There were no green jerseys in the scrimmages all spring, and that hasn't happened at Nebraska in close to 15–20 years," Callahan said.

"It was really important for them to have that type of simulation," he added. "When you're a 3-9, 4-8 team back to back, you've got to get better. You're not going to get better finger-tackling a 6'4", 220-lb quarterback."

Times have been tough out in the Midwest for Nebraska, who haven't won a conference title since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

Rhule hopes to change this since becoming head coach in November after an unsuccessful stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.