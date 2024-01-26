Ohio State football brings back old Urban Meyer tradition
Columbus, Ohio - THE Ohio State football is back!
After scoring big in the transfer portal and locking in star players for the upcoming season, Buckeye Nation had its eyes on a crucial part of the winning equation – the team's culture.
Amid concerns about a noticeable shift in culture since Ryan Day took the helm from Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes are embarking on a thrilling journey of revitalization.
With Day implementing significant changes, the team is embracing a mentality reminiscent of the legendary Urban Meyer era.
In a hyped up announcement from the official Buckeyes football Twitter account, it was revealed that Ohio State is resurrecting an old tradition from Meyer's coaching days.
This tradition, known for instilling physical toughness and an insatiable hunger for dominance on the football field, is set to amplify the Buckeyes' quest for greatness.
Get ready for an exciting resurgence of THE Ohio State football culture!
The 'Gray Shirts' tradition and coach Anthony Schegel
In the latest X post from the Buckeyes, the football team was spotted hitting the gym in all-gray t-shirts. While this might seem ordinary to some, it carries significant weight for Buckeye fans.
In a nod to an old Urban Meyer-era tradition, players are now required to "earn" the privilege of wearing shirts adorned with the iconic Ohio State logo.This symbolic shift underscores the team's new-found hunger and determination.
But the Buckeyes didn't stop there!
The clip reveals the return of former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Anthony Schegel as the program's strength and conditioning coach.
Nicknamed the "Minister of Toughness," Schegel previously served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2011-2015, contributing to the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship team in 2015.
Get ready for the new Buckeyes as the team mixes the old in the new eras of college football!
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Hickey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / OhioStateFB