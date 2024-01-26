Ohio State football brings back old Urban Meyer tradition

The official Buckeyes football Twitter account subtly announced the revival of an old tradition from Urban Meyer's (l.) legendary coaching days. © Collage: Michael Hickey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / OhioStateFB

After scoring big in the transfer portal and locking in star players for the upcoming season, Buckeye Nation had its eyes on a crucial part of the winning equation – the team's culture.

Amid concerns about a noticeable shift in culture since Ryan Day took the helm from Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes are embarking on a thrilling journey of revitalization.

With Day implementing significant changes, the team is embracing a mentality reminiscent of the legendary Urban Meyer era.

In a hyped up announcement from the official Buckeyes football Twitter account, it was revealed that Ohio State is resurrecting an old tradition from Meyer's coaching days.

This tradition, known for instilling physical toughness and an insatiable hunger for dominance on the football field, is set to amplify the Buckeyes' quest for greatness.

Get ready for an exciting resurgence of THE Ohio State football culture!