Does Ryan Day's Ohio revolution have Michigan football fans worried amid potential losses?

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is pulling out all the stops, and Michigan fans are getting worried!

Ohio State football recent roster maneuvers have generated major headlines in the college football world, sending ripples of concern through Michigan fans. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following three challenging seasons and consecutive losses to arch-rival Michigan, "Ruthless Ryan" is back, orchestrating crucial changes to elevate the football program as they gear up for the 2024 college football season.

In a bold overhaul of the team, Day has made sweeping changes, including the dismissal of several coaches. Notably, he brought in Bill O'Brien from the NFL and orchestrated a formidable recruitment drive through the transfer portal, leaving other college football coaches seemingly shaken.

During this winter period, Day has fearlessly stirred things up among his current players and brought out the beast in him with his recruiting. He secured former Alabama safety Caleb Downs and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, both the No. 1 players in their positions nationally. Additionally, quarterbacks Will Howard and Julian Sayin were added to the roster after the departure of starter Kyle McCord before the Bowl season.

