Does Ryan Day's Ohio revolution have Michigan football fans worried amid potential losses?
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is pulling out all the stops, and Michigan fans are getting worried!
Following three challenging seasons and consecutive losses to arch-rival Michigan, "Ruthless Ryan" is back, orchestrating crucial changes to elevate the football program as they gear up for the 2024 college football season.
In a bold overhaul of the team, Day has made sweeping changes, including the dismissal of several coaches. Notably, he brought in Bill O'Brien from the NFL and orchestrated a formidable recruitment drive through the transfer portal, leaving other college football coaches seemingly shaken.
During this winter period, Day has fearlessly stirred things up among his current players and brought out the beast in him with his recruiting. He secured former Alabama safety Caleb Downs and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, both the No. 1 players in their positions nationally. Additionally, quarterbacks Will Howard and Julian Sayin were added to the roster after the departure of starter Kyle McCord before the Bowl season.
Ohio State's recent roster maneuvers have generated significant headlines and sent ripples of concern through Michigan fans.
Michigan fans fret over potential losses and Ohio's stacked roster
With the Buckeyes swiftly gaining momentum in the weeks following the championship game, Michigan appears to be on a downward trajectory. Adding to the anxiety is the emotional roller coaster of watching head coach Jim Harbaugh seemingly edging toward a move to the NFL.
A departure could have a domino effect, with players soon following suit. Meanwhile, Ohio State's loaded roster only intensifies the unease among Michigan fans. The combination of these factors has sparked a wave of apprehension among the Michigan faithful.
"Harbaugh to Chargers expected soon. Michigan is going to get absolutely pillaged by the transfer portal," one fan tweeted.
"Michigan really needs to get going NIL wise. Fans included. We couldn't even offer JJ McCarthy 2 million. It's ridiculous when transfer portal QBs and recruits are getting close to that," another worried fan said.
Still, others were less impressed by Ohio's moves: "The amount of people that do not understand the difference between a NIL Collective supporting current players on the team compared to paying for players to commit is astonishing,"
With the potential of major changes coming to the program, Michigan football fans are in for a long offseason.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP