Ohio State football drama: Will Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison return?

Columbus, Ohio - Will Marvin Harrison Jr. declare for the NFL draft or return to the Ohio State football ?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is rumored to be enticed by an NFL first-round NIL-caliber deal, potentially leading to a return to Ohio State. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The opening of the college football transfer portal has brought a storm of headlines, with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. making waves.

Rumors suggest that both players are enticed by NFL first-round NIL-caliber deals, potentially leading to their return to Ohio State.

In the evolving landscape of college athletics driven by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, the decision of Harrison, a Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award finalist, could hinge on the potential financial incentives.

While no NIL deal in college football has previously come close to the lucrative figures associated with a top-five NFL draft pick (roughly $25 million per Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt), Harrison might be on the brink of setting a new precedent.

Harrison, the record-breaking receiver for Ohio State, entered the season with an intense focus on his goals of triumphing over Michigan and clinching the Big Ten Championship, milestones he has yet to achieve throughout his college career.

"Coming into this year, I wanted to beat ‘The Team Up North’ and win a Big Ten Championship. And, obviously, I did not do that this year. I think it’s a great motive to come back if that’s what I decide to do," Harrison told reporters Thursday. "That’s something I definitely want to do in my Ohio State career, and not being done yet definitely opens the door for me to come back. Undecided. Just taking it day by day at this time."