2023 Heisman Trophy finalists: Who has the best chance of winning?

Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Penix Jr., and Jayden Daniels have been revealed as the finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

By Paris McGee Jr.

New York, New York - Who will be the next college football Heisman Trophy winner?

(From l to r) Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Penix Jr., and Jayden Daniels have been named finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. © Collage: IAN MAULE & Michael Reaves & Steph Chambers & Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP On Monday, the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists were finally revealed, and the nominees are nothing short of stellar! Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), and Jayden Daniels (LSU) stand as this year's final contenders for the esteemed title of top college football player. Looking at what they bring to the table, each nominee has their own set of strong points and areas that could use improvement in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Digging into these aspects, here's a dive into the reasons why each candidate may or may not win the prestigious Heisman award.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Wide Receiver, Ohio State)

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the nation's best college wide receiver and arguably overall player! © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Why he will win the Heisman: Without a doubt, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the nation's best college wide receiver — and arguably overall player! Harrison entered the season with huge expectations and delivered. This year, he became the first Ohio State wide receiver to ever record back-to-back 1,000 yards en route to winning nearly every college football award you can receive as a receiver. Why he won't win the Heisman: If Harrison doesn't win the Heisman, it is largely because of one reason: he's not a quarterback. The Heisman Trophy, also known as the "quarterback award," has been dominated by passers over the last 20 years, with only three non-quarterbacks winning the award in that span.

Bo Nix (Quarterback, Oregon)

Bo Nix currently stands as one of the most efficient passers in all college football. © IAN MAULE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Why he will win the Heisman: Bo Nix ranked in the top 10 for the Heisman last year and is back in the running this year due to his impressive stats, which have led all FBS quarterbacks. Despite two losses to Washington during the regular season and Pac-12 championships, he stands out as one of the most efficient passers in all college football. Excitingly, Nix has the chance to surpass the all-time completion percentage set by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020 at the Fiesta Bowl. Why he won't win the Heisman: While Bo Nix put up impressive numbers this season, other quarterback finalists posted even better numbers. Additionally, the two losses against Washington, led by fellow Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr., also weigh heavily against Nix winning the Heisman.

Michael Penix Jr. (Quarterback, Washington)

Michael Penix Jr. led No. 2 Washington to an undefeated regular season that was capped off with a conference title after defeating the Oregon Ducks. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Why he will win the Heisman: Michael Penix's journey is a tale of bounce-back and strength. After sustaining multiple knee injuries and transferring from Indiana to Washington, he has become arguably the best college football quarterback in the country. Penix led No. 2 Washington to an undefeated regular season that capped off with a conference title. His Heisman moments included defeating Heisman finalist Bo Nix twice and taking down reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams in a decisive win. Why he won't win the Heisman: If this year's Heisman is all about numbers, Penix still finds himself behind LSU quarterback and Heisman finalist Jayden Daniels despite being dubbed the best overall quarterback in college football.

Jayden Daniels (Quarterback, LSU)

This season, Jayden Daniels (pictured) joined Johnny Manziel as the only two players in SEC history to achieve both 3,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Why he will win the Heisman: Jayden Daniels had quite the year on the field despite LSU having a disappointing 9-3 season. This season, Daniels accounted for nearly 5,000 yards of total offense and 50 total touchdowns and joined Johnny Manziel as the only two players in SEC history to achieve both 3,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Daniels has led college football Twitter as a favorite for the trophy and can easily challenge as a favorite to Heisman voters. Why he won't win the Heisman: While Jayden Daniels had an outstanding season, the LSU Tigers did not. LSU lost just about every major game this season while other Heisman finalists at least have a single big win under their repertoire.