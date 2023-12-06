Ohio State's Devin Brown drops cryptic tweet after Kyle McCord transfer

Columbus, Ohio - After the shocking exit of Kyle McCord, the Ohio State football quarterback drama is only getting started.

Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown (l) shared a telling tweet in the hours after starter Kyle McCord's transfer announcement. © Collage: Gaelen Morse & Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord shocked the college football world when he announced plans to transfer from Ohio State football after an 11-1 season that didn't live up to the high ceiling of Buckeye expectations.

While the football community was already in shambles over McCord's announcement, his former teammate and backup QB starter, Devin Brown, shared a telling social media post in the hours after McCord's transfer.

On Tuesday, Brown took to X to share a cryptic picture of burning ships in the ocean. While he didn't caption the photo, fans couldn't help but put their own meaning to the post amid the team's latest drama.

"It's a reference to Cortez. He burned all of his ships so there was no choice but to fight," one fan theorized.

"Y'all - it's a reference to burn the ships, another way of saying, 'no turning back now,'" another added.

"It's a metaphor for him saying he's all in," another user tweeted.

Despite losing a key quarterback, it seems certain, at least in most fans' minds, that the Buckeyes won't be parting ways with Brown.