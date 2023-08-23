Ohio State's Ryan Day talks concerning college football changes in new podcast

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day dove into a deep conversation about the future of Ohio State and the college football expansion with a new podcast episode that dropped on Wednesday.

Ryan Day, Ohio State football head coach, is diving into the airwaves on Wednesday with his own podcast available exclusively on The 1870 Society members. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The very first episode of Day's new podcast is finally here, available exclusively for Ohio State's MVPs of fandom, The 1870 Society members.



Right from the jump, Coach Day addressed an intriguing talking point when talking about what's ahead for college football with former Buckeye lineman and national champion Michael Bennett IV.

Coach Day delved into the expansion of the College Football Playoff, which will transition from four teams to 12 and is slated to commence in the 2024-25 season.

"Three of the last four years, we have been in the CFP. Each year has been a little different," Day said on his podcast via 1870 Society. "In 2019, the Clemson game was a roller coaster ride. In 2020, that was different because of Covid, and how that all shook out."

"We beat Clemson and then had to turn around and play in the national championship game. We were a little shorthanded [against Alabama], and that was a challenge. And in 2022, coming off the loss in the rivalry game, we had an edge. We weren't sure if we would be in the CFP, but we were in."

"As we head into the new era of a 12-team playoff, it will be different," Day continued. "Whether you get a bye or don't get a bye or how that will all shake out will be unique. It will be a little bit more like the NFL style. You may play a team that you have already played. You may play in bad weather. All of these things start to become variables."