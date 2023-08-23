Ohio State's Ryan Day talks concerning college football changes in new podcast
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day dove into a deep conversation about the future of Ohio State and the college football expansion with a new podcast episode that dropped on Wednesday.
The very first episode of Day's new podcast is finally here, available exclusively for Ohio State's MVPs of fandom, The 1870 Society members.
Right from the jump, Coach Day addressed an intriguing talking point when talking about what's ahead for college football with former Buckeye lineman and national champion Michael Bennett IV.
Coach Day delved into the expansion of the College Football Playoff, which will transition from four teams to 12 and is slated to commence in the 2024-25 season.
"Three of the last four years, we have been in the CFP. Each year has been a little different," Day said on his podcast via 1870 Society. "In 2019, the Clemson game was a roller coaster ride. In 2020, that was different because of Covid, and how that all shook out."
"We beat Clemson and then had to turn around and play in the national championship game. We were a little shorthanded [against Alabama], and that was a challenge. And in 2022, coming off the loss in the rivalry game, we had an edge. We weren't sure if we would be in the CFP, but we were in."
"As we head into the new era of a 12-team playoff, it will be different," Day continued. "Whether you get a bye or don't get a bye or how that will all shake out will be unique. It will be a little bit more like the NFL style. You may play a team that you have already played. You may play in bad weather. All of these things start to become variables."
Ryan Day speaks on the effects of the college football expansion
Day mentioned a recent realization concerning the 12-team playoff that, for some, may seem worrisome.
He pointed out that Ohio State could potentially play up to 17 games in a season following 12 regular-season showdowns.
"It will be a longer season," Day said. "You could play 17 games. You have the Big Ten Championship Game. You have the first round, second round, third round, and then the national championship. Those are things we need to consider."
Although adapting to this change might take some getting used to for the Buckeyes, Day is optimistic. He believes that the knowledge and lessons the team has gained from previous College Football Playoff appearances will be beneficial for Ohio State's future.
"The good news is that there's some commonality. I look forward to this season. If we make it back to the CFP, we will have [four] years of data [from the past five years] to look through and make sure we can prepare the team to go play," Day said.
