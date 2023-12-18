Rose Bowl prediction: Will Coach Nick Saban and Alabama take down Michigan?

Pasadena, California - If there's one coach who can take down Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football , Alabama's Nick Saban is the man to do it!

Alabama Coach Nick Saban has all the tools on the field to take down Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team in the Rose Bowl. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Georgia's Kirby Smart and TCU's Sonny Dykes seem to be the only coaches with the magic touch to give the Michigan Wolverines a run for their money.

Case in point: Smart embarrassed Michigan in the 2021 national championship, and TCU man-handled the Maize and Blue in the Fiesta Bowl last year.

Now, the spotlight's on Saban, eyeing a chance to break Michigan's heart on the way to their own national championship title.

Thankfully for Saban, he's got all the tools on the field to take down the Big Ten team that's been making headlines for the biggest college football scandal this year: recruiter Connor Stalions' and Michigan football's cheating scandal.

The Wolverines' drama has turned them from one of the most beloved to to one of the most hated college football teams this season. With their recent wins tied to cheating, most fans will likely be cheering on the Crimson Tide during the Rose Bowl, even if it means seeing Saban dominating in yet another championship game.



Alabama stands in stark contrast to Michigan's now-tarnished reputation. As they head into the Rose Bowl, Alabama's got a whole new army of supporters hoping they'll teach the Wolverines a lesson.