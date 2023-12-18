Rose Bowl prediction: Will Coach Nick Saban and Alabama take down Michigan?
Pasadena, California - If there's one coach who can take down Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football, Alabama's Nick Saban is the man to do it!
Georgia's Kirby Smart and TCU's Sonny Dykes seem to be the only coaches with the magic touch to give the Michigan Wolverines a run for their money.
Case in point: Smart embarrassed Michigan in the 2021 national championship, and TCU man-handled the Maize and Blue in the Fiesta Bowl last year.
Now, the spotlight's on Saban, eyeing a chance to break Michigan's heart on the way to their own national championship title.
Thankfully for Saban, he's got all the tools on the field to take down the Big Ten team that's been making headlines for the biggest college football scandal this year: recruiter Connor Stalions' and Michigan football's cheating scandal.
The Wolverines' drama has turned them from one of the most beloved to to one of the most hated college football teams this season. With their recent wins tied to cheating, most fans will likely be cheering on the Crimson Tide during the Rose Bowl, even if it means seeing Saban dominating in yet another championship game.
Alabama stands in stark contrast to Michigan's now-tarnished reputation. As they head into the Rose Bowl, Alabama's got a whole new army of supporters hoping they'll teach the Wolverines a lesson.
Rose Bowl prediction: History sees Alabama favored over Michigan
Alabama football has a blueprint for victory. But what's Michigan's game plan?
Michigan has primarily focused on beating Ohio State, but what about their other opponents? When it comes to facing Power 5 teams outside the Big 10, the Wolverines tend to struggle, boasting a 1-6 record in Bowl games and an 0-2 record in College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals against non-conference opponents.
In contrast, Alabama is a playoff powerhouse with a 6-1 record in semifinals alone, and are now heading into their eighth playoff in the modern CFP era.
As this season progressed, both Alabama and Michigan underwent transformations. Michigan was initially dominant offensively but has slowed down in the last month. They've relied heavily on their defense, which allowed an average of just 9.5 points per game.
On the flip side, Alabama overcame early offensive struggles, notably with first-year starter Jalen Milroe. Since their loss to Texas earlier this year, Milroe and the Alabama offense have found their rhythm, culminating in a shutout against the reigning two-time national champions, Georgia, for this year's SEC title.
The stage is surely set for an intriguing Rose Bowl matchup between the two evolving teams. And if history is on the side past victors, Alabama is predicted to play in their seventh national championship game since 2014.
The Rose Bowl between Alabama and Michigan is set for January 1, 2024, at 5 PM ET at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP