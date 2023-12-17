Orange Bowl prediction: Will Florida State boycott Georgia showdown with bold move?
Miami Gardens, Florida - Florida State's College Football Playoff (CFP) snub will remain the biggest talking point during the upcoming Orange Bowl clash between the Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs.
When a team narrowly misses making the College Football Playoff, a New Year's Six bowl game usually acts as a kind of consolation prize.
However, the Orange Bowl feels more like a major letdown for Florida State after being seemingly bumped out of the Playoff, a move many suspects was influenced by college football politics.
Despite overcoming challenges and finishing the regular season undefeated as the ACC conference champions, Florida State shockingly dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the Final CFP Rankings.
This marked a sour historic moment, as they became the first Power Five conference champs with an unblemished record to ever miss the College Football Playoff.
Now, the Seminoles are gearing up to take on the two-time reigning national champions Georgia, making it arguably the most controversial bowl game pairing in the modern CFP era.
Will Florida State to boycott the Orange Bowl?
Unsurprisingly, numerous college football fans have turned to social media, proposing a bold idea in response to the CFP committee's decisions: Florida State should consider boycotting the Orange Bowl.
While this might sound a bit extreme, it could be a strategic move. The belief is that the CFP committee is primarily motivated by financial considerations, which some argue played a role in placing Alabama ahead of Florida State.
A boycott by Florida State could hit the CFP's wallet hard, as the absence of the team in the Orange Bowl against Georgia would mean missing out on millions of dollars.
The Orange Bowl showdown between Florida State and Georgia is set for December 30 at 4 PM ET at Hard Rock Stadium.
