Miami Gardens, Florida - Florida State's College Football Playoff (CFP) snub will remain the biggest talking point during the upcoming Orange Bowl clash between the Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs.

When a team narrowly misses making the College Football Playoff, a New Year's Six bowl game usually acts as a kind of consolation prize.

However, the Orange Bowl feels more like a major letdown for Florida State after being seemingly bumped out of the Playoff, a move many suspects was influenced by college football politics.

Despite overcoming challenges and finishing the regular season undefeated as the ACC conference champions, Florida State shockingly dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the Final CFP Rankings.

This marked a sour historic moment, as they became the first Power Five conference champs with an unblemished record to ever miss the College Football Playoff.

Now, the Seminoles are gearing up to take on the two-time reigning national champions Georgia, making it arguably the most controversial bowl game pairing in the modern CFP era.