Alabama's College Football Playoff berth sparks major conspiracy theories

Alabama's inclusion in the College Football Playoff has sparked major controversy among both fans and experts. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Alabama football fans can let out a collective sigh of relief as the Crimson Tide has secured a spot in the College Football Playoff, as revealed by the selection committee on ESPN.

This exciting development follows Alabama's stunning victory over then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta over the weekend.

Despite fans' excitement, the announcement of Alabama's inclusion has sparked a major controversy in the college football world, and it's not hard to see why.

Alabama snagged the No. 4 spot, trailing behind Michigan, Washington, and Texas. The upcoming challenge for Alabama is a showdown against Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal.

What really stirred the pot was the snubbing of Florida State, which claimed the No. 5 spot with an impressive season record. The Seminoles accomplished the rare feat of going undefeated in the regular season, clinching the ACC championship over Louisville, all while relying on third-string quarterback Brock Glenn.

The move marks the first time the selection committee has sidelined an undefeated conference champion in college football history.

Instead of a coveted spot in the semifinal, FSU finds itself bound for an Orange Bowl matchup against No. 6 Georgia. The plot thickens, leaving football fans and conspiracy theorists alike buzzing about the committee's decisions.