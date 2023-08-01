Post Malone's hit song becomes 2023 college football anthem
Houston, Texas - The countdown has begun! In less than a month, the 2023 college football regular season kicks off, and the excitement is huge!
Football fans are getting pumped up, readying their team jerseys and tailgating grills for an exhilarating new season on the gridiron.
And just when they thought the excitement couldn't get any better, Tuesday brought a mind-blowing surprise to the college football world!
ESPN made a grand reveal, announcing the electrifying anthem for this year's college football coverage, and brace yourselves for the adrenaline rush – it's none other than Post Malone's hit Something Real from his newest album, which dropped just last week.
The college football world is ablaze with excitement, and fans are going wild, sharing their enthusiastic reactions to this season's anthem!
ESPN stirs fan excitement over 2023 college football season
With Post Malone's latest hit song setting the scene for what is projected to be a crazy season on the field, fans couldn't contain their excitement as they shared their enthusiasm over ESPN's 2023 college football anthem!
"LET'S GOOOOO," former NFL star and ESPN College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee tweeted.
"INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS," one fan hilariously said.
"THE ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL VIDEO HAS DROPPED THIS IS NOT A DRILL," another excited fan shared.
"Love the song choice… can't wait for football season!" another wrote.
The college football season is set to kick off on August 26, Week 0 of the season.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & TODD KIRKLAND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP