Post Malone's hit song becomes 2023 college football anthem

Houston, Texas - The countdown has begun! In less than a month, the 2023 college football regular season kicks off, and the excitement is huge!

Post Malone's new track, Something Real, has been tapped as the 2023 college football anthem by ESPN. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & TODD KIRKLAND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Football fans are getting pumped up, readying their team jerseys and tailgating grills for an exhilarating new season on the gridiron.

And just when they thought the excitement couldn't get any better, Tuesday brought a mind-blowing surprise to the college football world!

ESPN made a grand reveal, announcing the electrifying anthem for this year's college football coverage, and brace yourselves for the adrenaline rush – it's none other than Post Malone's hit Something Real from his newest album, which dropped just last week.

The college football world is ablaze with excitement, and fans are going wild, sharing their enthusiastic reactions to this season's anthem!