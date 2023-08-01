Notre Dame and USC football kick off season with must-watch August showdowns
Los Angeles, California - Get ready to don those face paint designs, dust off those lucky jerseys, and fire up those grills because college football is almost back!
While the majority of the college football action is set to explode during Week 1 of the season, the sport's got a special appetizer just for die-hard fans during Week 0!
On Saturday, August 26, the day will be headlined by a Notre Dame team that enters the season with a new veteran quarterback, Sam Hartman, against Navy. The day will also see reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams begin his campaign for USC against San Jose State.
Week 0 games might not be popular among many programs, but they offer schools a chance to shine on a big stage with all the spotlight and attention focused on them.
With that said, Notre Dame will stand out during Week 0 because it is not affiliated with any conference, while USC belongs to the Pac-12, which struggles to compete for media attention and TV deals against powerhouse conferences like the SEC and Big Ten.
Notre Dame and USC, starting early in the season, will easily captivate the football world with their headline showdowns during the week.
Notre Dame will kick off against Navy in Ireland at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC, while USC will host San Diego at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Ron Jenkins & Quinn Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP