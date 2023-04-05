Quarterback recruit Deuce Adams shakes things up for Louisville football

Louisville, Kentucky - Though the recruiting trail has been relatively quiet for Louisville football this offseason, quarterback recruit Deuce Adams has made some loud noise with his commitment to the program!

On Wednesday, quarterback recruit Deuce Adams decided to make some loud noise with his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals football program! © Collage: Brian Fluharty / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / AdamsDeuce

On Wednesday, the Texas native chose to pledge to the Cardinals over offers from Baylor, California, Washington State, and more.

While Adams' commitment to Louisville may surprise some, the touted passer was already a target of head coach Jeff Brohm, who recently joined the Cardinals from Purdue during the offseason.

Adams' interest in playing for Brohm carried over from Purdue to Louisville, and now, the quarterback has found his college football home.

"I'm Home. COMMITTED," Adams tweeted.

A top-ranked quarterback of the 2024 recruiting class, Adams is coming off of an efficient junior season for Canyon High School football that finished with a 9-2 winning record.

On the field, Adams achieved a passing rate of 67% for 3,007 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 290 yards and two scores.