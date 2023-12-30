Rose Bowl prediction: Why Alabama football has the edge over Michigan

Pasadena, California - Michigan's robust defense faces a monumental challenge in Alabama's dynamic offense in the college football 's upcoming Rose Bowl.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban (r.) will hope an offense led by quarterback Jalen Milroe (l.) will be too much for Michigan's defense to handle. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Here's how daunting the Wolverines' task looks.

They're facing Nick Saban, whose storied career makes him the most accomplished active college football coach out there.

But Alabama has another advantage: its far more challenging schedule so far.

The team has faced formidable opponents like No. 3 Texas in non-conference games and navigated tough conference fixtures, including a matchup with reigning national champions Georgia.

Alabama was battle-tested from the beginning of the regular season through the post-season. Conversely, Michigan faced its first significant test of the season against the Ohio State in the final game of the regular season.

Unusually for the Buckeyes, their strong suit was a sturdy defense, but a less potent offense and quarterback.

The upshot is that Michigan and its no. 2 ranked defense haven't really encountered an offense with an elite quarterback capable of truly putting them to the test.

That's all about to change on January 1. Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe is bound to present an entirely different proposition for the Wolverines.