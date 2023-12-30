Rose Bowl prediction: Why Alabama football has the edge over Michigan
Pasadena, California - Michigan's robust defense faces a monumental challenge in Alabama's dynamic offense in the college football's upcoming Rose Bowl.
Here's how daunting the Wolverines' task looks.
They're facing Nick Saban, whose storied career makes him the most accomplished active college football coach out there.
But Alabama has another advantage: its far more challenging schedule so far.
The team has faced formidable opponents like No. 3 Texas in non-conference games and navigated tough conference fixtures, including a matchup with reigning national champions Georgia.
Alabama was battle-tested from the beginning of the regular season through the post-season. Conversely, Michigan faced its first significant test of the season against the Ohio State in the final game of the regular season.
Unusually for the Buckeyes, their strong suit was a sturdy defense, but a less potent offense and quarterback.
The upshot is that Michigan and its no. 2 ranked defense haven't really encountered an offense with an elite quarterback capable of truly putting them to the test.
That's all about to change on January 1. Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe is bound to present an entirely different proposition for the Wolverines.
Alabama's unique offense schemes
Michigan seems well aware of what it's up against.
In a recent interview with 247sports, team captain Mike Sainristil emphasized the versatility of Alabama's offensive play and their ability to operate in multiple dimensions.
"They’ll run plays, the same play, a lot of different ways. They find different ways to get to it," Sainristil said.
"They'll find ways to have you think that they’re in a balanced-set formation, and then they’ll slow the tempo down – and then they’ll have a guy step off the ball. They'll do it while you’re looking at your sideline. And then next thing you know the ball’s snapped, the next thing you know the ball’s over your head, and it’s like, 'Wait, what just happened?'"
Alabama's offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is expected to bring a distinctive approach to the Crimson Tide's offense as they face Michigan's formidable defense. On both a personal and a professional level, the former quarterback has been a revelation for Alabama. He will be key in giving his side the edge in this matchup.
Alabama and Michigan will face off in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl on Monday at 5 PM ET.
