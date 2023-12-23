How to watch the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California - Will Michigan secure their inaugural victory in a College Football Playoff (CFP) bowl game, or will Alabama shatter their dreams by clinching their fourth semifinal triumph?

No. 1 Michigan will face off against No. 4 Alabama in one of the biggest showdowns of the season in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. © CREDITRONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Get ready for the showdown of the season as No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 4 Alabama in what's shaping up to be the most controversial playoff game in CFP history.

Michigan steps into the spotlight with a cloud of scandal hanging over them, courtesy of a sign-stealing cheating scandal that has made waves throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Alabama enters the showdown under scrutiny for securing the final playoff spot over the unbeaten ACC champions, Florida State.

Despite the controversies, both teams are gearing up for a face-off in the prestigious Rose Bowl with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

The Wolverines, considered 1.5 betting favorites against Nick Saban and the Tide, are set to clash in a game where the projected winner is expected to triumph by more than a touchdown. It's a matchup loaded with drama, and football fans are in for a treat!