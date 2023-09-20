Will Shedeur Sanders overthrow Bronny James in NIL valuation?
Boulder, Colorado - Will Shedeur Sanders overthrow Bronny James as the highest-paid college athlete?
It was Heisman winner Caleb Williams, the nation's best receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and touted freshman Arch Manning who were the talk of college football during the preseason.
Now, however, the attention has turned to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is seemingly stealing the national spotlight every week for his flashiness on and off the field.
In the latest buzz, the star passer is making a huge touchdown to the bank as the highest-paid college football player in the nation and the second-highest-paid college athlete overall, trailing only behind Bronny James.
Shedeur Sanders' NIL evaluation continues to climb
Before the college football season began, Sanders had an NIL evaluation of $1.4 million, per On3.
After the season opener in the first week, his valuation shot up to $3.8 million. Following his victory in Week 2 against Nebraska, it climbed to $4.1 million, and it experienced another remarkable increase after defeating Colorado State on Saturday, reaching a valuation of $5.1 million.
With the rate at which Sanders is climbing up the ladder, will he soon surpass the son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny, and become the highest-paid college athlete soon?
Sanders will lead No. 19 Colorado against No. 10 Oregon on Saturday on the road at 3:30PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Dustin Bradford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP