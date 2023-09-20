Will Shedeur Sanders overthrow Bronny James in NIL valuation?

Shedeur Sanders (r.) could overtake Bronny James in NIL valuation amid the buzz surrounding his college football performance. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Dustin Bradford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was Heisman winner Caleb Williams, the nation's best receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and touted freshman Arch Manning who were the talk of college football during the preseason.

Now, however, the attention has turned to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is seemingly stealing the national spotlight every week for his flashiness on and off the field.

In the latest buzz, the star passer is making a huge touchdown to the bank as the highest-paid college football player in the nation and the second-highest-paid college athlete overall, trailing only behind Bronny James.