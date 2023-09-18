Deion Sanders' epic response to "the best college football coach" goes viral
Boulder, Colorado - When it comes to Deion Sanders coaching college football, the NFL Hall of Famer believes there's no one better!
The head honcho of Colorado's football program kicked back for a chat with 60 Minutes on Sunday.
During the interview, Coach Prime delved into his impact on the college game and explored what makes him the undisputed top dog among coaches nationwide.
When asked who he believes is the best college football coach, Sanders answered the question in total "prime time" fashion, which is now doing numbers on social media.
"Let me see a mirror so I can look at it," the Hall of Famer answered, chuckling. "You think I'm gone sit up here and tell you somebody else."
Sanders' first-year power 5 head coaching accomplishments undeniably showcase his greatness, along with his ability to walk the walk and throw some serious shade. And college football fans have showered him with praise.
Fans react to Deion Sanders' viral coaching admission
Colorado Football had a tough 1-11 season last year, but in Sanders' first three games as coach, they've made a complete turnaround with three consecutive victories.
Off the field, Sanders has made a significant impact as well. Merchandise sales for the program have soared by a whopping 819% compared to last season, the team's Instagram following has grown 10x, and they've sold out all their season tickets for this year.
Plus, fans are simply loving Coach Prime's self-confidence.
"Facts!! If u don’t believe in yourself, then who will??" one fan wrote about Sanders dubbing himself the best college football coach.
"Coach Prime is really HIM," another added.
"Lol Damn, you gotta love everything about Deion," another tweeted.
On Saturday, Colorado will suit up against Oregon in their first conference showdown at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP