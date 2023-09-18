Deion Sanders' epic response to "the best college football coach" goes viral

Boulder, Colorado - When it comes to Deion Sanders coaching college football , the NFL Hall of Famer believes there's no one better!

In a lively 60 Minutes interview, Deion Sanders spilled the beans on who is the best college football coach, causing an internet frenzy with his answer. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The head honcho of Colorado's football program kicked back for a chat with 60 Minutes on Sunday.

During the interview, Coach Prime delved into his impact on the college game and explored what makes him the undisputed top dog among coaches nationwide.

When asked who he believes is the best college football coach, Sanders answered the question in total "prime time" fashion, which is now doing numbers on social media.

"Let me see a mirror so I can look at it," the Hall of Famer answered, chuckling. "You think I'm gone sit up here and tell you somebody else."

Sanders' first-year power 5 head coaching accomplishments undeniably showcase his greatness, along with his ability to walk the walk and throw some serious shade. And college football fans have showered him with praise.