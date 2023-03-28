Texas football coach praises Arch Manning's parents for settling media circus

Austin, Texas - Unlike many top high school athletes , Arch Manning took a different route when it came to his decision to play college football for the Texas Longhorns.

Unlike many top high school athletes, Arch Manning (r) took a different route when it came to his decision to play college football for the Texas Longhorns. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Longhorn newcomer Arch Manning, the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, nearly had his every move documented during his recruiting season before ultimately choosing the University of Texas as his collegiate home.

As the nation's No. 1 overall high school football player, there was a lot of pressure on Arch. After all, his last name carries significant weight.

Yet, despite all the outside noise, the young Texas freshman and his family kept things very private and didn’t let anything get in the way of what was truly right for him.

During his Monday appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys, Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Arch's parents, Cooper and Ellen Manning, for not luring their son in a specific direction and allowing him to decide his collegiate future himself.

"I tell his mom and dad all the time they did an unbelievable job raising him and in the process," Sarkisian said during his Monday appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys.

He added: "I never talked to Peyton. I never talked to Eli. I talked to Cooper, I talked to Ellen, I talked to Arch, I talked to Hyde, I talked to May. It was about the family, truly the family. It wasn’t about the Manning brand.

While outside factors could have come to the forefront of Arch’s recruitment, his parents made sure to provide their son with a book of options.